Sandboxes
Secure code execution for AI agents and developer tools
Run untrusted code in isolated environments. Give your AI agents, code interpreters, and developer tools a secure place to execute code, install packages, and interact with the filesystem.
Fully isolated
Fast spin-up
Bring your own images
How Sandboxes work
SDK-driven control
Import `@cloudflare/sandbox` and manage the entire sandbox lifecycle from your Worker. Clone repos, execute commands, read/write files — all via simple async methods.
Built on Containers
Sandboxes run on Cloudflare Containers, so you get the same global placement, automatic scaling, and pay-per-use pricing.
Real-time streaming
Stream stdout and stderr live from long-running commands. Get immediate feedback without polling.
Code interpreter built-in
Run Python or JavaScript code directly with `runCode()`. Rich outputs like charts, tables, and images are parsed automatically.
Secure execution for any workload
Use Sandboxes to:View docs
AI agent code execution
Interactive development environments
Code interpreters
Simple APIs for complex workloads
Clone repos, execute commands, manage files, and run code — all with a few lines of TypeScript.
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox"; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox"; export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "test-runner"); await sandbox.gitCheckout("https://github.com/cloudflare/agents"); const result = await sandbox.exec("npm test"); return Response.json({ passed: result.exitCode === 0, output: result.stdout, }); }, };
Containers Pricing
Run any language in secure, global containers (also applies to Sandboxes). View Compute pricing details
Memory
25 GiB-hrs included
$0.0000025 / GiB-second
CPU
375 vCPU-min included
$0.000020 / vCPU-second
Disk
200 GB-hrs included
$0.00000007 / GB-second
Network Egress (NA/EU)
1 TB included
$0.025 / GB
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Sandboxes run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
