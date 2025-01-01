Containers without orchestration headaches
Run containers globally with one command. No Kubernetes, no regions. Run code written in any programming language, everywhere it's needed across Cloudflare's global network.
Serverless meets stateful: Orchestrate Containers with Workers
Use Workers to handle requests, route traffic, and manage sessions – Containers to run any code in full isolation. Scale workloads globally without clusters, control planes, or cold starts.
You can use Containers to:
Run AI generated code securely
Run latency sensitive services close to end users
Run compute intensive workflows and background jobs
Provide sandboxed dev environments
Create and manage containers entirely from your code
Create a container in one line of JavaScript, and forward requests to it by calling fetch()
class CodeSandbox extends Container { defaultPort = 1337; // pass requests to this port by default, including WebSockets sleepAfter = "15m"; // automatically sleep containers after inactivity, save $$$ }
Zendesk
"
Like Zendesk, innovation is in Cloudflare’s DNA — it mirrors our beautifully simple development ethos with the connectivity cloud, a powerful, yet simple-to-implement, end-to-end solution that does all the heavy lifting, so we don’t need to. ”
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Containers run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
