React Flow

Containers without orchestration headaches

Run containers globally with one command. No Kubernetes, no regions. Run code written in any programming language, everywhere it's needed across Cloudflare's global network.
Start building View docs
Programmable

Manage the full container lifecycle from code in your Worker. No YAML or configuration language to learn.

Global

Cloudflare automatically places each instance in the optimal location across our global network.

Simple

Deploy with one command, no devops experience required.

Serverless meets stateful: Orchestrate Containers with Workers

Use Workers to handle requests, route traffic, and manage sessions – Containers to run any code in full isolation. Scale workloads globally without clusters, control planes, or cold starts.
Background Pattern
Containers

You can use Containers to:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare Containers

Run AI generated code securely

Run AI generated code securely

Execute untrusted code in a fully isolated environment per session or per user. Give your AI agents the ability to generate and run code.
Run latency sensitive services close to end users

Run latency sensitive services close to end users

Deploy compute-intensive workloads that need to run near users for optimal performance. Cloudflare automatically places each instance in the optimal location across our network.
Run compute intensive workflows and background jobs

Run compute intensive workflows and background jobs

Process data, images, videos or any content that demands multiple CPU cores, extra memory, or a specialized runtime.
Provide sandboxed dev environments

Provide sandboxed dev environments

Spin up complete development environments on-demand for testing, CI/CD, or collaborative coding.

Create and manage containers entirely from your code

Create a container in one line of JavaScript, and forward requests to it by calling fetch()

Background Pattern
class CodeSandbox extends Container {
  defaultPort = 1337; // pass requests to this port by default, including WebSockets
  sleepAfter = "15m"; // automatically sleep containers after inactivity, save $$$
}
Zendesk

Like Zendesk, innovation is in Cloudflare’s DNA — it mirrors our beautifully simple development ethos with the connectivity cloud, a powerful, yet simple-to-implement, end-to-end solution that does all the heavy lifting, so we don’t need to. ”

Nan Guo
Nan Guo Senior Vice President of Engineering

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Containers run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs