Cloudflare's unified security platform blocks exploits, bots, and record-breaking DDoS attacks in seconds — backed by more than 340 Tbps of global capacity, giving you the comfort to focus on code-writing, not fire-fighting.
Instant hardening

Deploy enterprise-grade WAF, rate-limiting, mTLS, and Bot Management with a single DNS change — no agents, no appliances.

Planet-scale defense

7.3 Tbps attacks mitigated in under a minute. Autonomous systems block ~8 hyper-volumetric attacks per day.

Single control plane

One API and dashboard covers edge rules, logs, and analytics, and integrates with CI/CD for policy-as-code.

Proven security infrastructure, protecting the Internet at scale

The same security platform protecting 20% of the Internet — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of attacks daily. Secure with the same primitives we use to defend our own network.

Background Pattern
Perfect for high-risk, high-value targets

Where security isn't optional — it's business critical.

Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS platforms

Where fraud & bots erode margins
Gaming, media streaming, ticket drops

Primetargets for L7 DDoS spikes
AI products

To safeguard model endpoints and customer data
Crypto exchanges & financial markets

Targets for fraud, latency attacks, and regulatory scrutiny

Security that scales

Everything you need to secure applications, APIs, and infrastructure on Cloudflare's global network.

Managed WAF rules

Cloudflare named Leader in Forrester Wave™ 2025; WAF rules updated continuously to stop emerging vulnerabilities before your patch cycle.

Adaptive DDoS mitigation

Anycast absorbs and auto-routes traffic; mitigations trigger in less than 3s with no manual tuning.

Bot management

With ML heuristics. Detects automation in <1 ms, scores each request, and offers challenge-less Turnstile for good users.

API shield

Schema validation + mTLS. Protects REST/GraphQL traffic and enforces client identity — no SDK required.

Rate limiting

Granular per-path policies block floods without hurting legit users.

Automatic TLS & HTTP/3

Free, auto-renewed certificates and modern transport — security your users don't have to think about.

Security analytics & logpush

Real-time dashboards plus raw logs to R2/S3/SIEM for forensics and compliance proof.

Page shield & content security

Detect Magecart-style client-side tampering before customers' card data leaks.

Zero Trust access

Protect internal apps and developer tools with identity-based access, device posture checks, and single sign-on — no VPN required.

Deploy security in minutes, not months

Start with a single DNS change and scale to enterprise-grade protection.

npm # Enable security with a single DNS change
dig +short example.com
# Points to: 104.21.0.1

# Security features activate automatically:
# DDoS Protection
# SSL/TLS Encryption  
# Basic WAF Rules
# Rate Limiting
# Bot Management
Zero-config security included

Get automatic DDoS protection, SSL/TLS termination, and basic WAF rules with every Cloudflare plan — no configuration required.

Advanced protection on-demand

Enable Bot Management, API Shield, and advanced WAF rules when you need them, with granular control over every policy.

Enterprise-grade from day one

Scale from startup to enterprise without changing your security architecture — same platform, same APIs, same reliability.

Security that scales with your business

From startup to enterprise — the same security platform that protects 20% of the Internet.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-secure-app
Multi-layer protection

Defend against DDoS attacks, bot traffic, and application vulnerabilities with integrated security controls.

Compliance ready

Meet SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements with audit logs, data residency controls, and privacy features.

Developer-first security

Integrate security into your CI/CD pipeline with Terraform, API-first configuration, and policy-as-code.
Discord

Knowing that we don’t have to worry about DDoS attacks against our API and gateway servers gives us the peace of mind to focus on improving our product. ”

Stanislav Vishnevskiy
Stanislav Vishnevskiy CTO

Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet

Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

