Security
Ship fearlessly on the open Internet
Cloudflare's unified security platform blocks exploits, bots, and record-breaking DDoS attacks in seconds — backed by more than 340 Tbps of global capacity, giving you the comfort to focus on code-writing, not fire-fighting.
Instant hardening
Planet-scale defense
Single control plane
Proven security infrastructure, protecting the Internet at scale
The same security platform protecting 20% of the Internet — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of attacks daily. Secure with the same primitives we use to defend our own network.
Perfect for high-risk, high-value targets
Where security isn't optional — it's business critical.
Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS platforms
Gaming, media streaming, ticket drops
AI products
Crypto exchanges & financial markets
Security that scales
Everything you need to secure applications, APIs, and infrastructure on Cloudflare's global network.
Managed WAF rules
Cloudflare named Leader in Forrester Wave™ 2025; WAF rules updated continuously to stop emerging vulnerabilities before your patch cycle.
Adaptive DDoS mitigation
Anycast absorbs and auto-routes traffic; mitigations trigger in less than 3s with no manual tuning.
Bot management
With ML heuristics. Detects automation in <1 ms, scores each request, and offers challenge-less Turnstile for good users.
API shield
Schema validation + mTLS. Protects REST/GraphQL traffic and enforces client identity — no SDK required.
Rate limiting
Granular per-path policies block floods without hurting legit users.
Automatic TLS & HTTP/3
Free, auto-renewed certificates and modern transport — security your users don't have to think about.
Security analytics & logpush
Real-time dashboards plus raw logs to R2/S3/SIEM for forensics and compliance proof.
Page shield & content security
Detect Magecart-style client-side tampering before customers' card data leaks.
Zero Trust access
Protect internal apps and developer tools with identity-based access, device posture checks, and single sign-on — no VPN required.
Deploy security in minutes, not months
Start with a single DNS change and scale to enterprise-grade protection.
npm # Enable security with a single DNS change
dig +short example.com
# Points to: 104.21.0.1
# Security features activate automatically:
# ✅ DDoS Protection
# ✅ SSL/TLS Encryption
# ✅ Basic WAF Rules
# ✅ Rate Limiting
# ✅ Bot Management
Zero-config security included
Advanced protection on-demand
Enterprise-grade from day one
Security that scales with your business
From startup to enterprise — the same security platform that protects 20% of the Internet.
npm create cloudflare@latest my-secure-app
Multi-layer protection
Compliance ready
Developer-first security
Knowing that we don’t have to worry about DDoS attacks against our API and gateway servers gives us the peace of mind to focus on improving our product. ”
Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet
Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
Build without boundaries
Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.