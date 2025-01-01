Frontends
Deploy lightning‑fast websites and web apps on Cloudflare's global network.
Bring any JavaScript framework or build tool to Cloudflare, connect to your git repository and deploy your project to a single Worker that serves both front-end and back-end and reaches users in less than 50 ms worldwide.
Preview deployments for every branch
Support for all frameworks and rendering mode
HTML, JS and CSS caching
Proven frontend infrastructure, powering products at scale
The same end-to-end frontend stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.
Build a multi-tenant platform: Workers securely dispatch and run your users' code with isolated compute and data
"For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain."
Architecture inspired by
Shopify
The full-stack for building frontend applications... and the tools to simplify it
Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale frontend applications from static sites to complex web apps, all on one global network.
Every JavaScript framework
Support for Next.js, Hono, React Router, TanStack, Remix, Astro, Nuxt, RedwoodJS and more.
Anycast Network (330+ cities)
One IP worldwide: traffic auto-lands at the closest edge for consistent low latency.
Zero-config CI/CD
Connect to GitHub or GitLab, and every pull request gets a unique preview URL.
Gradual deployments
Deploy changes to only a specific percentage of traffic to mitigate risk of code changes
Instant rollbacks
Rollback instantly when you need to
Front-end + back-end together
Deploy HTML/CSS/JS + your backend API in one deploy as a simple, single project
Modern transport protocols
HTTP/3 & QUIC are enabled by default — no config, no extra cost.
Preview deployments included
Every pull request automatically gets a unique preview URL to view and share before deploying to production.
Framework detection for zero config
Automatically detects your framework and configures the optimal build and deployment settings
Edge-first architecture
Built on Workers to provide an out of the box edge computing layer, with global distribution included
Build with any framework
Deploy any JavaScript framework or build tool with zero configuration — designed to run fast, securely, and globally on Workers.
Read-only
npm create cloudflare my-app
Full-stack ready
Edge-optimized
DoorDash
Spinning up a new website is now only a matter of minutes – simply add a project to the monorepo, provision Contentful accounts, setup a Cloudflare Worker, and you're off to the races!
Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet
Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
