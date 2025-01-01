Frontends

Bring any JavaScript framework or build tool to Cloudflare, connect to your git repository and deploy your project to a single Worker that serves both front-end and back-end and reaches users in less than 50 ms worldwide.
Preview deployments for every branch
Create a pull request, get a preview URL to view and share before deploying to production.

Support for all frameworks and rendering mode
Server-side rendered (SSR), Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR), Static Site Generation (SSG), client-side rendered.

HTML, JS and CSS caching
Every request for a static asset goes through Cloudflare's Tiered Cache for the fastest possible performance.

Proven frontend infrastructure, powering products at scale

The same end-to-end frontend stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.

React Flow

Build a multi-tenant platform: Workers securely dispatch and run your users' code with isolated compute and data

"For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain."

Architecture inspired by

Shopify

The full-stack for building frontend applications... and the tools to simplify it

Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale frontend applications from static sites to complex web apps, all on one global network.

Every JavaScript framework

Support for Next.js, Hono, React Router, TanStack, Remix, Astro, Nuxt, RedwoodJS and more.

Anycast Network (330+ cities)

One IP worldwide: traffic auto-lands at the closest edge for consistent low latency.

Zero-config CI/CD

Connect to GitHub or GitLab, and every pull request gets a unique preview URL.

Gradual deployments

Deploy changes to only a specific percentage of traffic to mitigate risk of code changes

Instant rollbacks

Rollback instantly when you need to

Front-end + back-end together

Deploy HTML/CSS/JS + your backend API in one deploy as a simple, single project

Modern transport protocols

HTTP/3 & QUIC are enabled by default — no config, no extra cost.

Preview deployments included

Every pull request automatically gets a unique preview URL to view and share before deploying to production.

Framework detection for zero config

Automatically detects your framework and configures the optimal build and deployment settings

Edge-first architecture

Built on Workers to provide an out of the box edge computing layer, with global distribution included

Build with any framework

Deploy any JavaScript framework or build tool with zero configuration — designed to run fast, securely, and globally on Workers.

npm create cloudflare my-app
Framework-agnostic

Support for Next.js, React, Vue, Svelte, Astro, and more — with automatic detection and configuration.

Full-stack ready

Deploy both frontend and backend together — from API routes to serverless functions, all in one seamless deployment.

Edge-optimized

Your code runs at the edge in 330+ cities worldwide — with KV storage, D1 databases, and R2 object storage available globally.
DoorDash

Spinning up a new website is now only a matter of minutes – simply add a project to the monorepo, provision Contentful accounts, setup a Cloudflare Worker, and you're off to the races!

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

