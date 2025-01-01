Join us at Cloudflare Connect in Las Vegas Oct 13-16

Build AI agents on durable objects with code execution, inference, AI gateway all built-in

"Cloudflare provided everything from OAuth to out-of-the-box remote MCP support so we could quickly build, secure, and scale a fully operational setup."

Region: Earth

Our smart network positions your workloads optimally — close to users, close to data.

Run everywhere

Run code in 330+ cities around the world, within 50ms of 95% of the world's population.

Run anywhere

Run code near the user, database, or near your APIs. Our smart network will schedule your requests to optimize for the best latency.

Run at massive scale

Run on Cloudflare's infrastructure, supporting 405 Tbps of network capacity, serving over 84 million HTTP requests per second.

import { routePartykitRequest, Server } from "partyserver";
  
import type { OutgoingMessage, Position } from "../shared";
import type { Connection, ConnectionContext } from "partyserver";

// This is the state that we'll store on each connection
type ConnectionState = {
  position: Position;
};

export class Globe extends Server {
  onConnect(conn: Connection<ConnectionState>, ctx: ConnectionContext) {
    // Whenever a fresh connection is made, we'll
    // send the entire state to the new connection
    
    // First, let's set up the connection state
    conn.setState({ position: { x: 0, y: 0 } });
    
    // Send current state to new connection
    this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({
      type: "user-joined",
      id: conn.id,
      position: conn.state.position
    }));
  }

  onMessage(message: string, sender: Connection<ConnectionState>) {
    const data = JSON.parse(message) as OutgoingMessage;
    
    if (data.type === "position-update") {
      sender.setState({ position: data.position });
      
      // Broadcast position update to all other connections
      this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({
        type: "position-update",
        id: sender.id,
        position: data.position
      }), [sender.id]);
    }
  }

  onClose(connection: Connection<ConnectionState>) {
    this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({
      type: "user-left",
      id: connection.id
    }));
  }
}
Let it spike. We got you.

Your application runs globally, handles millions of requests, and scales without you thinking about it.

Pay only when your code runs

(Not to keep servers warm.)

Wall Clock vs. CPU Time

Never pay for idle time waiting for slow APIs, LLMs, or humans. Cloudflare charges only for compute, not wall time, even during long agent workflows or hibernating WebSockets.

1ms
LLM Call 2500ms
0.5ms
API Call 300ms
0.75ms
Paid
Free

Free

import { Code } from "@/components/shared/code-editor"
import { Icon } from "@/components/ui"
import { minDarkTheme } from "@/themes/min-dark"

export const IDE = () => {
  const [activeTab, setActiveTab] = useState(0)
  const [isHovering, setIsHovering] = useState(false)

  const tabs = [
    { icon: "typescript", name: "multiplayer.ts", language: "typescript" },
    { icon: "svelte", name: "profile.svelte", language: "svelte" },
    { icon: "python", name: "function.py", language: "python" }
  ]

  return (
    <div className="bg-background-100 mt-8 flex h-full w-full flex-col rounded-md border">
      <div className="flex">
        {tabs.map((tab, index) => (
          <button
            key={tab.name}
            className="flex items-center gap-1.5 px-3 py-2 transition-colors"
            onMouseEnter={() => {
              setIsHovering(true)
              setActiveTab(index)
            }}
          >
            <Icon icon={tab.icon} className="size-4" />
            {tab.name}
          </button>
        ))}
      </div>
      <div className="h-full w-full overflow-hidden">
        <SyntaxHighlighter
          language={activeTabData.language}
          style={minDarkTheme}
          showLineNumbers
        >
          {activeTabData.content}
        </SyntaxHighlighter>
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

