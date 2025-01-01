Platforms

Make your SaaS instantly extensible—no extra infra, no extra risk.

Cloudflare turns any software product into a secure, multi-tenant platform. Let customers run their own code, store data, and expose APIs—directly on Cloudflare's global edge—while you stay out of the infrastructure business.
Run untrusted code, safely
Each customer's logic lives in its own sandboxed Worker—isolated, metered, and shielded from your core.

The full per-tenant platform
Create per-tenant, or project Workers, D1 databases, KV namespaces, R2 buckets, and vanity domains. Everything you need in one place.

Zero infrastructure overhead
No clusters to reserve, no cold starts to dread. Pay only for the CPU cycles your customers actually use.

Proven platform infrastructure, powering products at scale

The same end-to-end platform stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.

React Flow

Designed for multi-tenant innovation

Build platforms that need to be extensible and secure everywhere.

You can use Platforms for:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare Platforms

SaaS platforms launching plugin ecosystems or integration marketplaces

Enable third-party developers to extend your platform safely

Website & commerce builders embedding per-site business logic

Let customers customize their sites with custom code

Agencies & dev shops shipping client-specific extensions without new servers

Deploy custom solutions for each client on shared infrastructure

AI "vibe-coding" agents that run close to your data and users

Deploy AI agents that operate on your platform context and data

Core capabilities

Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale multi-tenant platforms on Cloudflare's global infrastructure.

Workers for Platforms

A safe, isolated compute runtime where each customer runs code as part of your app.

Fine-grained ingress/egress controls

Dispatch traffic to customer Workers, set per-tenant limits, and meter every request for billing.

Actor-model Durable Objects

Stateful primitives for carts, chat rooms, or per-store config—co-located with users for <50 ms access.

First-class data bindings

Expose D1 SQL, KV, R2, or Vectorize to extensions without leaking API keys.

Scale-to-zero, pay-for-CPU

Idle code costs $0; hot paths spin up in milliseconds. Bills average ~70% less than duration-based models.

Custom domains & white-label TLS

Your customers' brand, your performance—certs and routing handled automatically.

Turnkey monetization

Track usage per tenant and plug into any billing system to charge for runtime, storage, or premium tiers.

Platforms documentation Get started guide

Tools for rapid platform development

Deploy multi-tenant platforms between meetings.

Sandboxed execution included

Each customer runs in their own isolated Worker environment with automatic resource limits and security boundaries.

Platform-first architecture

Built on Workers for Platforms to provide an out of the box multi-tenant layer, with global distribution included

Build with platform primitives

Deploy multi-tenant applications with zero infrastructure overhead — designed to scale globally and handle customer isolation automatically.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-platform
Read-only

Multi-tenant ready

Your platform runs at the edge in 330+ cities worldwide — with D1 databases, KV storage, and R2 object storage available per-tenant.

Secure by design

Deploy both platform and customer code together — from API routes to serverless functions, all with automatic isolation.

Monetization built-in

Built-in usage tracking, billing integration, and rate limiting help you charge for platform usage.
Shopify

Cloudflare helps us solve the hard part—safe extensibility at scale—so our teams can focus on merchant experience, not infrastructure. ”

Duncan Davidson
Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet

Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.

