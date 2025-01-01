Platforms
Make your SaaS instantly extensible—no extra infra, no extra risk.
Cloudflare turns any software product into a secure, multi-tenant platform. Let customers run their own code, store data, and expose APIs—directly on Cloudflare's global edge—while you stay out of the infrastructure business.
Run untrusted code, safely
The full per-tenant platform
Zero infrastructure overhead
Proven platform infrastructure, powering products at scale
The same end-to-end platform stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.
Designed for multi-tenant innovation
Build platforms that need to be extensible and secure everywhere.
You can use Platforms for:
See real-world examples of Cloudflare Platforms
SaaS platforms launching plugin ecosystems or integration marketplaces
Website & commerce builders embedding per-site business logic
Agencies & dev shops shipping client-specific extensions without new servers
AI "vibe-coding" agents that run close to your data and users
Core capabilities
Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale multi-tenant platforms on Cloudflare's global infrastructure.
Workers for Platforms
A safe, isolated compute runtime where each customer runs code as part of your app.
Fine-grained ingress/egress controls
Dispatch traffic to customer Workers, set per-tenant limits, and meter every request for billing.
Actor-model Durable Objects
Stateful primitives for carts, chat rooms, or per-store config—co-located with users for <50 ms access.
First-class data bindings
Expose D1 SQL, KV, R2, or Vectorize to extensions without leaking API keys.
Scale-to-zero, pay-for-CPU
Idle code costs $0; hot paths spin up in milliseconds. Bills average ~70% less than duration-based models.
Custom domains & white-label TLS
Your customers' brand, your performance—certs and routing handled automatically.
Turnkey monetization
Track usage per tenant and plug into any billing system to charge for runtime, storage, or premium tiers.
Tools for rapid platform development
Deploy multi-tenant platforms between meetings.
Sandboxed execution included
Platform-first architecture
Build with platform primitives
Deploy multi-tenant applications with zero infrastructure overhead — designed to scale globally and handle customer isolation automatically.
Read-only
npm create cloudflare@latest my-platform
Multi-tenant ready
Secure by design
Monetization built-in
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
