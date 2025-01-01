Cloudflare AI
Cloudflare provides the infrastructure to scale your AI applications at every step — store training data, run inference — on the same network Cloudflare uses to power its own use of AI.
Run Serverless inference on GPUs
Build Agents & MCP Servers
Store your training data
Proven AI infrastructure, powering products at scale
The same end-to-end AI stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.
Build AI agents on durable objects with code execution, inference, AI gateway all built-in
"Cloudflare provided everything from OAuth to out-of-the-box remote MCP support so we could quickly build, secure, and scale a fully operational setup."
Architecture inspired by
Atlassian
The full-stack for building Agents
Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale AI Agents from inference to orchestration, all on one global network.
Workers AI model catalog
Access Llama 3, Gemma 3, Whisper, TTS, and LoRA-fine-tuned variants across 190+ locations.
Agents SDK
Build goal-driven agents that call models, APIs, and schedules from a single TypeScript API.
Remote MCP servers
Secure, OAuth-scoped endpoints that expose tools and data to agents without self-hosting.
AI Search
Complete RAG workflows with automatic indexing and fresh data. Ship AI search and chat with one instance in minutes.
Vectorize
Globally-replicated vector database that pairs with Workers AI for RAG in a few lines of code.
R2 object storage
Store terabytes of training data, checkpoints, and user uploads. Move to any cloud for $0 egress.
AI Gateway
Built-in caching, rate-limiting, model fallback, and observability for every inference call.
Deploy MCP Servers between meetings with Agents SDK.
import GitHubHandler from "./github-handler"; export default new OAuthProvider({ apiRoute: "/sse", apiHandler: MyMCP.Router, defaultHandler: GitHubHandler, authorizeEndpoint: "/authorize", tokenEndpoint: "/token", clientRegistrationEndpoint: "/register", });
OAuth integration included
MCP playground for testing
MCPAgent
End-to-end, goal-driven agents with Agents SDK
Build intelligent, goal-driven agents that call models, APIs, and tasks from one unified SDK — designed to run fast, securely, and globally on Workers.
Read-only
npm i agents
Built-in state management
Multi-modal interfaces
Multi-model with AI Gateway
Secure Sandboxes
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.
