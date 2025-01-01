Workflows
Workflows is an execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers — to build applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe progression, and programmatically trigger events-based instances based across your services.
Step-based
State included
Human-in-the-loop
Proven workflow infrastructure, powering products at scale
The same end-to-end workflow stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.
Use Workflows to Power
Build applications that need to be reliable and long-running everywhere.
Building AI agents
Asynchronous tasks
Post-processing user-generated content
Durable building blocks
Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale durable multi-step applications on Cloudflare's global infrastructure.
Step-based execution
Any logic wrapped in a step can be automatically retried and memoized for durability.
Built-in state management
Every instance persists to its own local state: no need to set up or manage a database or control plane.
Human-in-the-loop
Wait on external events: webhooks, approvals, queue messages — you name it.
Automatic retries
Built-in retry logic with exponential backoff and configurable retry policies for resilient execution.
Observability included
Built-in logging, metrics, and tracing to monitor workflow execution and debug issues.
Event-driven triggers
Programmatically trigger workflow instances based on events across your services.
Scale-to-zero pricing
Pay only for the CPU cycles your workflows actually use — idle workflows cost nothing.
Everything you need to automate
Deploy durable multi-step applications between meetings.
import { WorkflowEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers"; export class DataProcessingWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run(event, step) { // This step will be automatically retried on failure const result = await step.do("processData", async () => { const input = event.payload.data; return input; }); // Another step that can be retried independently await step.do("transform", async () => { return result.map((item) => ({ ...item, processed: true })); }); } }
Step-based execution included
State management for zero config
Event-driven architecture
Build with durable workflows
Deploy long-running applications with zero infrastructure overhead — designed to scale globally and handle complex multi-step processes automatically.
Read-only
npm create cloudflare@latest my-workflow
Durable by design
Event-driven ready
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Workflows run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
Build without boundaries
