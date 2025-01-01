Workflows

Build durable multi-step applications.

Workflows is an execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers — to build applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe progression, and programmatically trigger events-based instances based across your services.
Proven workflow infrastructure, powering products at scale

The same end-to-end workflow stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.

Background Pattern
Workflows

Use Workflows to Power

Build applications that need to be reliable and long-running everywhere.

Building AI agents

Code review tasks, compact context, or processing data

Asynchronous tasks

Lifecycle emails, billing jobs, and critical data processing tasks

Post-processing user-generated content

Run inference, clean up or validate uploaded content

Durable building blocks

Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale durable multi-step applications on Cloudflare's global infrastructure.

Automatic retries

Built-in retry logic with exponential backoff and configurable retry policies for resilient execution.

Observability included

Built-in logging, metrics, and tracing to monitor workflow execution and debug issues.

Event-driven triggers

Programmatically trigger workflow instances based on events across your services.

Scale-to-zero pricing

Pay only for the CPU cycles your workflows actually use — idle workflows cost nothing.

Workflows documentation Get started guide

Everything you need to automate

Deploy durable multi-step applications between meetings.

Background Pattern 
import { WorkflowEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";

export class DataProcessingWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event, step) {
    // This step will be automatically retried on failure
    const result = await step.do("processData", async () => {
      const input = event.payload.data;
      return input;
    });

    // Another step that can be retried independently
    await step.do("transform", async () => {
      return result.map((item) => ({ ...item, processed: true }));
    });
  }
}

Build with durable workflows

Deploy long-running applications with zero infrastructure overhead — designed to scale globally and handle complex multi-step processes automatically.

Background Pattern 
npm create cloudflare@latest my-workflow
Read-only

Durable by design

Your workflows run at the edge in 330+ cities worldwide — with D1 databases, KV storage, and R2 object storage available for state management.

Event-driven ready

Deploy both workflows and triggers together — from webhooks to queue messages, all with automatic retry and state management.

Observable by default

Built-in logging, metrics, and tracing help you monitor and debug workflow execution.
Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet

Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Workflows run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

