Workflows
Build durable workflows & multi-step applications
Workflows is an execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers — to build applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. No need to worry about scaling, managing infrastructure, or handling durability: Workflows takes care of it for you.
Step-based
State included
Human-in-the-loop
How do Workflows work?
State included
Every Workflow instance has its own built-in local database. State is automatically persisted and replayed: no need to run (or scale) complex database infrastructure.
Pay only for actual compute time
You are only billed while code executes. Waiting for third-party APIs or approvals costs $0, so bills are dramatically lower than duration-based platforms or self-hosted alternatives.
Just write code
Write code, test it, and use your favorite packages and API libraries — no custom DSL needed.
Human-in-the-loop
Build Workflows that can wait for events — approvals from a human, webhooks from a payment processor, or messages from a queue — with just a single line of code.
Workflows
Ideal for resilient, multi-step systems
You can use Workflows to:View docs
Building AI agents
Asynchronous tasks
Post-processing user-generated content
A durable execution engine to build multi-step applications
Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programmatically trigger instances based on events across your services. Workflows automatically retry, persist state, and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks.
Workflows Pricing
Orchestrate complex multi-step processes. View Compute pricing details
Requests
—
$0.30 / million requests
CPU Time
—
$0.02 / million CPU ms
Storage
—
$0.20 / GB-month
npm
Over 10 million developers around the world rely on the npm Registry to download packages over 1 billion times a day. We invested in Cloudflare Workers to improve our global performance, and now with the Cloudflare Workers globally available key-value store (Cloudflare Workers KV), we can make performance improvements that used to be impossible. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Workflows run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
