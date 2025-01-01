React Flow

Deploy serverless functions globally in seconds

Cloudflare Workers are fast, elastic, and serverless functions that scale automatically from zero to millions of requests. Run everywhere without cold starts, regions, or servers.
Start building for free View docs
Only pay for what you use

Pay only for execution time (CPU time), not idle time spent waiting on I/O.

Near your users, or your data

Deploy once, run in of Cloudflare's 330+ cities by default, or use Smart Placement to run near your data, to minimize end-to-end latency

No cold starts

Don't keep users waiting, or spend your time on prewarming rube-goldberg machines

Infinite concurrency without the markup

No need pay for pre-provisioned concurrency. Just scale up based on demand on your big launch days, no matter how many concurrent users you get.

First-class local development

Workers allows you to fully test your changes locally and allow you to get in the flow, ahead of pushing your changes with workerd, our open-source runtime.

Write in code JS, TS, Python or Rust

Choose from a template in your language to kickstart building an app

Serverless architecture, from the ground up: Isolates vs. Containers

Workers are built on unique architecture called isolates. Isolates are an order of magnitude more lightweight, which means they can easily and quickly scale up and down to meet your needs.

Traditional
architecture
Workers v8
isolates
User code
Process overhead
Background Pattern
Workers

You can use Workers to:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare Workers

Build scalable APIs

Build scalable APIs

Handle billions of requests with automatic scaling and global deployment. No load balancers, no capacity planning, no regional configuration.
Deploy complete web applications

Deploy complete web applications

Ship React, Vue, or Next.js apps integrated backend logic, databases, and storage. Full-stack development without infrastructure management.
Run serverless functions at the edge

Run serverless functions at the edge

Handle authentication, rate limiting, routing, caching logic near your users. Reduce latency and reduce load on your server by offloading processing to Workers.
Run business logic and background jobs

Run business logic and background jobs

Handle webhooks, process data, and run scheduled tasks with built-in Queues, Workflows, and Cron Triggers. Reliable automation without server babysitting.

Hello World to full-stack on a single integrated platform

Go beyond hello world by connecting to any resources you need — database, storage, browser rendering, images and more with a simple binding.

Background Pattern
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const stmt = env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM comments LIMIT 3");
    const { results } = await stmt.all();

    return new Response(renderHtml(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2)), {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "text/html",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
Deploy with confidence, even on Fridays

Go from localhost to global in seconds

npx wrangler deploy --env production
Read-only
...or by clicking merge

Cloudflare Workers connects directly to your Git repository, allowing you to deploy however, whenever you want

Go fast, or slow

Workers enables you to instantly deploy to all 330+ cities, or gradually roll out changes to a percentage of your users. If errors spike up, roll back when you need.

Workers Pricing

Serverless functions that run everywhere, instantly. View Compute pricing details

Requests

Free

100k / day

Paid

$0.30 / million requests

CPU Time

Free

10 ms / request

Paid

$0.02 / million CPU ms

Intercom

Cloudflare's toolkit is accelerating that movement even faster. Their clear documentation, purpose-built tools, and developer-first platform helped Intercom go from concept to production in under a day. ”

Jordan Neill
Jordan Neill SVP Engineering

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Workers run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs