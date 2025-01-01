Deploy serverless functions globally in seconds
Cloudflare Workers are fast, elastic, and serverless functions that scale automatically from zero to millions of requests. Run everywhere without cold starts, regions, or servers.
Only pay for what you use
Near your users, or your data
No cold starts
Infinite concurrency without the markup
First-class local development
Write in code JS, TS, Python or Rust
Serverless architecture, from the ground up: Isolates vs. Containers
Workers are built on unique architecture called isolates. Isolates are an order of magnitude more lightweight, which means they can easily and quickly scale up and down to meet your needs.
architecture
isolates
Workers
You can use Workers to:
See real-world examples of Cloudflare Workers
Build scalable APIs
Deploy complete web applications
Run serverless functions at the edge
Run business logic and background jobs
Hello World to full-stack on a single integrated platform
Go beyond hello world by connecting to any resources you need — database, storage, browser rendering, images and more with a simple binding.
export default { async fetch(request, env) { const stmt = env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM comments LIMIT 3"); const { results } = await stmt.all(); return new Response(renderHtml(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2)), { headers: { "content-type": "text/html", }, }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
Deploy with confidence, even on Fridays
Go from localhost to global in seconds
Read-only
npx wrangler deploy --env production
...or by clicking merge
Cloudflare Workers connects directly to your Git repository, allowing you to deploy however, whenever you want
Go fast, or slow
Workers enables you to instantly deploy to all 330+ cities, or gradually roll out changes to a percentage of your users. If errors spike up, roll back when you need.
Workers Pricing
Serverless functions that run everywhere, instantly. View Compute pricing details
Requests
100k / day
$0.30 / million requests
CPU Time
10 ms / request
$0.02 / million CPU ms
Intercom
“
Cloudflare's toolkit is accelerating that movement even faster. Their clear documentation, purpose-built tools, and developer-first platform helped Intercom go from concept to production in under a day. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Workers run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
Build without boundaries
Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.