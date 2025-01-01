WAF

Protect your applications without sacrificing performance

Cloudflare WAF inspects HTTP/S requests at the edge, using managed and custom rules to identify and block malicious payloads before they can compromise your application.
Start building for free View docs
Zero-Day Protection at Scale

When a new vulnerability emerges (like Log4j), our security team writes and deploys a rule that protects our entire network in hours or minutes. Developers are often protected before they even have time to patch their own code.

Low False Positive Rate

Our Managed Rulesets are run against massive volumes of diverse traffic, allowing us to fine-tune them to be highly effective without blocking legitimate users.

Performance and Ease of Use

The WAF is deployed across our entire global network, so protection is enforced close to the user, adding virtually zero latency. Fully managed via API, fitting seamlessly into CI/CD workflows.

Edge-based security without performance impact

The WAF protects web applications and APIs from common and zero-day exploits (like SQL injection, XSS) without forcing developers to become security experts, manage complex rule sets, or sacrifice application performance. WAF allows developers to ship code faster and with confidence, knowing they have a powerful, auto-updating security layer protecting their work from a huge range of attacks.

Edge-based security without performance impact
Background Pattern
WAF

Perfect for Application Security

You can use WAF to:

View docs

OWASP Top 10 Protection

Blocking the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, such as SQL injection (SQLi) and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), targeting web applications and APIs.

Virtual Patching for CVEs

When a CVE is announced for a library or framework a developer is using, use the WAF to block exploits targeting that specific CVE.

Inline Malware Gateway

Pipe file-upload endpoints through WAF Content Scanning to act on the returned cf.waf.content_scan.* fields and quarantine or rewrite dangerous files on the fly.

Automated Security Updates

Benefit from our network's scale and intelligence with auto-updating security rules that protect against emerging threats without manual intervention.
Carrefour

Retail giant Carrefour replaced five separate security tools, put 400 e-commerce sites behind Cloudflare, and cut incident-resolution time by 75% after deploying the WAF (plus Bot Management).

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, WAF runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs