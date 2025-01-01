WAF
Protect your applications without sacrificing performance
Cloudflare WAF inspects HTTP/S requests at the edge, using managed and custom rules to identify and block malicious payloads before they can compromise your application.
Zero-Day Protection at Scale
Low False Positive Rate
Performance and Ease of Use
Edge-based security without performance impact
The WAF protects web applications and APIs from common and zero-day exploits (like SQL injection, XSS) without forcing developers to become security experts, manage complex rule sets, or sacrifice application performance. WAF allows developers to ship code faster and with confidence, knowing they have a powerful, auto-updating security layer protecting their work from a huge range of attacks.
WAF
Perfect for Application Security
You can use WAF to:
OWASP Top 10 Protection
Virtual Patching for CVEs
Inline Malware Gateway
Automated Security Updates
Carrefour
Retail giant Carrefour replaced five separate security tools, put 400 e-commerce sites behind Cloudflare, and cut incident-resolution time by 75% after deploying the WAF (plus Bot Management).
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, WAF runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
