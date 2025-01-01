Vectorize
Vectorize stores vector data for applications like Retrieval Augmented Generation and search products. Vector storage from within Cloudflare Workers platform. Enhance AI applications by injecting relevant context.
Vector storage and retrieval at the edge
Vectorize provides vector storage from within the Cloudflare Workers platform, enabling developers to build sophisticated RAG applications and search products with low-latency vector lookups close to users worldwide.
Vectorize Pricing
Vector database for semantic search. View AI pricing details
Vector Dimensions Queried
—
$0.01 / million
Vector Dimensions Stored
—
$0.05 / hundred million
Shopify
“
For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Vectorize runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
