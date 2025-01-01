Vectorize

Use vector databases to power RAG applications

Vectorize stores vector data for applications like Retrieval Augmented Generation and search products. Vector storage from within Cloudflare Workers platform. Enhance AI applications by injecting relevant context.
Start building for free View docs
All-in-one Platform

Database companies are usually point solutions but Cloudflare has an entire platform with compute, AI inference, and data storage.

Edge Vector Lookups

Vector DB lookups are close to the user rather than going back to a centralized origin where the data lives, leading to faster database queries.

AI-Powered Search

Enhance AI applications by injecting relevant context from vector embeddings stored at the edge.

Vector storage and retrieval at the edge

Vectorize provides vector storage from within the Cloudflare Workers platform, enabling developers to build sophisticated RAG applications and search products with low-latency vector lookups close to users worldwide.

Background Pattern
Vectorize

Perfect for AI Applications

You can use Vectorize to:

View docs

RAG Applications

Build topic-specific chatbots where the topical data lives in Vectorize.

Search Applications

Power search apps with vector similarity search capabilities.

AI Context Injection

Enhance AI applications by injecting relevant context from vector embeddings.

Edge AI Workflows

Combine vector storage with Workers AI for complete edge-based AI solutions.

Vectorize Pricing

Vector database for semantic search. View AI pricing details

Vector Dimensions Queried

Free

Paid

$0.01 / million

Vector Dimensions Stored

Free

Paid

$0.05 / hundred million

Shopify

For Shopify, the real challenge is not about how many different pieces of complex technology we can use but the opposite. Cloudflare helps us find a simple way to achieve something very complex that we can scale and maintain. ”

Duncan Davidson
Duncan Davidson VP of Developer Productivity

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Vectorize runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs