Rate Limiting
Protect your APIs from abuse and your origin from being overwhelmed
Cloudflare Rate Limiting allows you to define granular thresholds for requests to your application and automatically block or log clients that exceed those limits.
Performance and Accuracy at Scale
Rich, Flexible Rules Engine
Cost-Effectiveness
Edge-based traffic control and abuse prevention
Rate Limiting protects your applications and APIs from abuse, downtime, and cost overruns caused by excessive request rates from malicious bots or misbehaving clients. It gives you precise control over your application's traffic, allowing you to protect your origin servers, ensure availability for legitimate users, and prevent unexpected infrastructure costs.
Rate Limiting
Perfect for Traffic Control
You can use Rate Limiting to:View docs
Login Endpoint Protection
API Cost Control
Session-Based API Defense
Distributed Attack Mitigation
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Rate Limiting runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
Build without boundaries
Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.