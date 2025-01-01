Scalable, durable, affordable object storage
Build stateful applications that read and write data globally, integrate directly with Workers, and scale without infrastructure overhead or surprise storage costs.
R2 is globally distributed object storage designed for modern applications. Durable, S3-compatible, and tightly integrated with Workers for building data-driven systems without extra infrastructure.
You can use R2 to:
See real-world examples of Cloudflare R2
Store application data without egregious egress fees
Store AI datasets and model artifacts
Break free from cloud vendor lock-in
Migration without the risk
Drop-in replacement for existing S3 workflows
Switch your endpoints to R2 and keep using your current tools, SDKs, and pipelines. R2's S3-compatible API makes migration frictionless.
import boto3 s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://{your-account-id}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '{access_key_id}', aws_secret_access_key = '{access_key_secret}' )
R2 Pricing
Object storage without egress fees. View Storage & Data pricing details
Standard Storage
10 GB-month
$0.015 / GB-month
Standard Class A operations
1 million
$4.50 / million requests
Standard Class B operations
10 million
$0.36 / million requests
Infrequent Access Storage
10 GB-month
$0.01 / GB-month
Infrequent Access Class A operations
1 million
$9.00 / million requests
Infrequent Access Class B operations
10 million
$0.90 / million requests
Infrequent Access Data Retrieval
—
$0.01 / GB
Character.AI
“
R2 has been the glue behind our multi-cloud architecture for training and processing requests. We are now able to store our training and production data in R2 for access by any cloud, without egress fees, and get the best prices and performance across multiple cloud providers. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, R2 runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.