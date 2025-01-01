React Flow

Scalable, durable, affordable object storage

Build stateful applications that read and write data globally, integrate directly with Workers, and scale without infrastructure overhead or surprise storage costs.
Start building for free View docs
Near-infinite scale

Access data from anywhere, create millions of buckets, and write as much data as you need to run your business.

Sleep better

Don't wake up to a huge egress bill overnight: R2 doesn't charge for egress.

S3-compatible APIs

R2 exposes S3 compatible APIs: use your existing tools without a rewrite.

Progressive migration

R2 can sit in front of your legacy object storage provider and progressively copy objects as they are requested, taking the complexity of managing data migration.

R2 Data Catalog

Use R2's Iceberg-compatible data catalog with your favorite SQL data warehouse to query logs and structured data formats you store in R2.

Part of Cloudflare Workers

Access your R2 buckets directly from your Workers code without having to juggle API keys and SDKs with a native Workers API.

Store anything, serve everywhere

R2 is globally distributed object storage designed for modern applications. Durable, S3-compatible, and tightly integrated with Workers for building data-driven systems without extra infrastructure.

Background Pattern
R2

You can use R2 to:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare R2

Store application data without egregious egress fees

Store application data without egregious egress fees

Download your data from R2 without worrying that your egress bill is scaling 1:1 with your growth. Store and access user content, AI training data, logs and columnar data without breaking the bank.
Store AI datasets and model artifacts

Store AI datasets and model artifacts

Keep training data, model weights, and analytics datasets accessible from any cloud provider without transfer fees. Data portability enables better infrastructure choices.
Break free from cloud vendor lock-in

Break free from cloud vendor lock-in

Store your data neutrally and access it from any cloud provider for compute workloads. Choose the best tools without being trapped by transfer costs.
Migration without the risk

Migration without the risk

Configure R2 to pull objects from your existing object storage provider as they are requested, allowing you to switch to R2 without having to manage large-scale data migration and benefit from zero-egress fees immediately.

Drop-in replacement for existing S3 workflows

Switch your endpoints to R2 and keep using your current tools, SDKs, and pipelines. R2's S3-compatible API makes migration frictionless.

Background Pattern
import boto3

s3 = boto3.resource('s3',
  endpoint_url = 'https://{your-account-id}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com',
  aws_access_key_id = '{access_key_id}',
  aws_secret_access_key = '{access_key_secret}'
)

R2 Pricing

Object storage without egress fees. View Storage & Data pricing details

Standard Storage

Free

10 GB-month

Paid

$0.015 / GB-month

Standard Class A operations

Free

1 million

Paid

$4.50 / million requests

Standard Class B operations

Free

10 million

Paid

$0.36 / million requests

Infrequent Access Storage

Free

10 GB-month

Paid

$0.01 / GB-month

Infrequent Access Class A operations

Free

1 million

Paid

$9.00 / million requests

Infrequent Access Class B operations

Free

10 million

Paid

$0.90 / million requests

Infrequent Access Data Retrieval

Free

Paid

$0.01 / GB

Character.AI

R2 has been the glue behind our multi-cloud architecture for training and processing requests. We are now able to store our training and production data in R2 for access by any cloud, without egress fees, and get the best prices and performance across multiple cloud providers. ”

Myle Ott
Myle Ott Founding Researcher

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, R2 runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs