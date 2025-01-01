Queues
A managed message queue service
Cloudflare Queues enables reliable, asynchronous message delivery between Cloudflare Workers — or to services built anywhere.
Asynchronous Message Processing
Built for Workers Platform
Event Subscriptions
Key Features
Event subscriptions across the Cloudflare platform
Get notified and take action programmatically through Workers by using queues to subscribe to events from: KV, Cloudflare Workers, R2, Workers AI, Vectorize
Built-in metrics and observability
Queues expose metrics which allow you to measure the queue backlog, consumer concurrency, and message operations.
Batching, delays and retries
Control message delivery by grouping messages into batches for efficient processing, delaying delivery to schedule future tasks, and automatically retrying messages that fail to process.
Dead-letter queues
Automatically isolate and store messages that consistently fail processing after multiple retries, allowing you to debug problematic jobs without halting your entire queue.
Pull-consumers
Gain granular control over message consumption from anywhere on the public Internet by having your services explicitly pull messages and acknowledge them upon successful processing.
Perfect for
ETL Pipelines
Asynchronous user-lifecycle tasks
Web crawlers
Async as it should be
Code samples that show how to send, process, and scale message workflows with Workers.
// Producer Worker - Send messages to queue export default { async fetch(request, env) { const { searchParams } = new URL(request.url); const message = searchParams.get('message'); if (!message) { return new Response('Missing message parameter', { status: 400 }); } // Send message to queue await env.MY_QUEUE.send({ message: message, timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), userId: request.headers.get('X-User-ID') }); return new Response('Message sent to queue', { status: 200 }); } }; // Consumer Worker - Process messages from queue export default { async queue(batch, env, ctx) { for (const message of batch.messages) { try { // Process the message console.log('Processing message:', message.body); // Simulate some work await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 1000)); // Acknowledge the message message.ack(); } catch (error) { console.error('Failed to process message:', error); message.retry(); } } } };
Queues Pricing
Standard Operations
—
$0.40 / million operations
SiteGPT
We use Cloudflare for everything – storage, cache, queues, and most importantly for training data and deploying the app on the edge, so I can ensure the product is reliable and fast. It's also been the most affordable option, with competitors costing more for a single day's worth of requests than Cloudflare costs in a month. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Queues run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
