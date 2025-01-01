Zero-downtime deployments and multi-cloud reliability Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures you never lose revenue to downtime again. Our load balancing product directs traffic across your servers, data centers, and cloud environments based on server health and user-to-origin latency, with near-instantaneous global failover.

Load Balancing works natively with the rest of Cloudflare's stack. Route traffic with Argo for performance, protect origins with the WAF, and gain insights from a single control plane.

We monitor origin health from multiple points across our global network. Our checks can spot connectivity issues from the rest of the world and fail over faster and more reliably.

Unlike cloud-native load balancers that favor their own ecosystem, Cloudflare Load Balancing is vendor-neutral. Developers can seamlessly balance traffic between AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premise servers.

Intelligent traffic routing across clouds

Load Balancing prevents application downtime and performance degradation by intelligently routing traffic away from unhealthy or overloaded origin servers, ensuring users are always sent to the fastest, most available location. Build highly available and performant multi-cloud or multi-region applications without having to manage complex networking hardware or write fragile, custom failover scripts.