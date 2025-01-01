Load Balancing

Zero-downtime deployments and multi-cloud reliability

Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures you never lose revenue to downtime again. Our load balancing product directs traffic across your servers, data centers, and cloud environments based on server health and user-to-origin latency, with near-instantaneous global failover.
Start building for free View docs
Truly Cloud Agnostic

Unlike cloud-native load balancers that favor their own ecosystem, Cloudflare Load Balancing is vendor-neutral. Developers can seamlessly balance traffic between AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premise servers.

Faster Health Checks

We monitor origin health from multiple points across our global network. Our checks can spot connectivity issues from the rest of the world and fail over faster and more reliably.

Integrated Stack

Load Balancing works natively with the rest of Cloudflare's stack. Route traffic with Argo for performance, protect origins with the WAF, and gain insights from a single control plane.

Intelligent traffic routing across clouds

Load Balancing prevents application downtime and performance degradation by intelligently routing traffic away from unhealthy or overloaded origin servers, ensuring users are always sent to the fastest, most available location. Build highly available and performant multi-cloud or multi-region applications without having to manage complex networking hardware or write fragile, custom failover scripts.

Intelligent traffic routing across clouds
Background Pattern
Load Balancing

Perfect for High Availability

You can use Load Balancing to:

View docs

Failover & Resilience

Active/Passive failover between two data centers or cloud regions.

Geo-Steered Delivery

Geo-Steering for data sovereignty and localization.

Testing & Deployments

Live A/B-testing and canary-deploy platform.

Multi-Cloud Architecture

Prevent vendor lock-in and enable true multi-cloud architectures with seamless traffic balancing.
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory replaced on-prem hardware appliances with Cloudflare Load Balancing, removing a single point of failure and improving uptime across thousands of web servers.

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Load Balancing runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs