Zero-downtime deployments and multi-cloud reliability
Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures you never lose revenue to downtime again. Our load balancing product directs traffic across your servers, data centers, and cloud environments based on server health and user-to-origin latency, with near-instantaneous global failover.
Intelligent traffic routing across clouds
Load Balancing prevents application downtime and performance degradation by intelligently routing traffic away from unhealthy or overloaded origin servers, ensuring users are always sent to the fastest, most available location. Build highly available and performant multi-cloud or multi-region applications without having to manage complex networking hardware or write fragile, custom failover scripts.
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory replaced on-prem hardware appliances with Cloudflare Load Balancing, removing a single point of failure and improving uptime across thousands of web servers.
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Load Balancing runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
