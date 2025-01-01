KV
Fast, globally distributed key-value database with infinite scale
Workers KV is an eventually consistent, high-performance key-value data database built for Workers — ideal for read-heavy, low-latency edge decision making.
Global Low-Latency Reads
Infinite Scale, Simple API
More Than a Cache
Fast, global, simple - here's how:
Workers KV persists data in Cloudflare edge colocations and distributed central regions. Reads from new edge locations pull requested key-value pairs, making them available for sub-5ms reads on subsequent requests (“hot reads”). This architecture is optimized for read-heavy workloads, letting you scale to 1 million RPS and beyond, with no infrastructure to manage.
Perfect for Edge-First Applications
You can use KV to:View docs
Build Distributed Configuration
Serve Static Assets
Personalize your app
Authorization
Manage Dynamic Data
Cloudflare Workers are fast, elastic, and serverless functions that scale automatically from zero to millions of requests
Instant access to the data your functions need. Workers KV stores and serves key-value pairs worldwide in milliseconds – ideal for personalization, configuration, and read-heavy workloads at global scale.
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> { await env.KV.put('KEY', 'VALUE'); const value = await env.KV.get('KEY'); const allKeys = await env.KV.list(); await env.KV.delete('KEY'); return new Response( JSON.stringify({ value: value, allKeys: allKeys, }), ); }, };
Workers KV Pricing
Lightning-fast key-value storage. View Storage & Data pricing details
Stored Data
1 GB
$0.50 / GB-month
Read Requests
100,000 / day
$0.50 / million requests
Write, Delete, List requests
1,000 / day
$5.00 / million requests
Choosing Cloudflare as our serverless provider was a no-brainer. Workers KV took just 15 minutes to get up and running. The ability to quickly spin up a Worker, deploy it to production, and scale effortlessly has been invaluable. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, KV runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
