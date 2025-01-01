KV

Fast, globally distributed key-value database with infinite scale

Workers KV is an eventually consistent, high-performance key-value data database built for Workers — ideal for read-heavy, low-latency edge decision making.
Global Low-Latency Reads

Serve configuration or content to users worldwide with <5ms hot read latencies — thanks to Cloudflare's edge network.

Infinite Scale, Simple API

One API to store and retrieve key-value pairs — unlimited storage, high scalability, no infrastructure to manage.

More Than a Cache

Unlike a volatile cache, KV stores data persistently in central regions with exceptional availability and durability.

Fast, global, simple - here's how:

Workers KV persists data in Cloudflare edge colocations and distributed central regions. Reads from new edge locations pull requested key-value pairs, making them available for sub-5ms reads on subsequent requests (“hot reads”). This architecture is optimized for read-heavy workloads, letting you scale to 1 million RPS and beyond, with no infrastructure to manage.

KV

Perfect for Edge-First Applications

You can use KV to:

Build Distributed Configuration

Manage feature flags, A/B test variants, and redirect rules globally without managing deployments.

Serve Static Assets

Serve small but critical files like scripts, icons, images, or JSON payloads directly from the edge.

Personalize your app

Store user preferences or routing maps to customize experiences with near-zero latency.

Authorization

Quickly look up API keys or authentication tokens to validate requests before they reach your origin.

Manage Dynamic Data

Store and retrieve complex information as JSON documents, allowing your data structure to evolve easily without complex migrations.

Cloudflare Workers are fast, elastic, and serverless functions that scale automatically from zero to millions of requests

Instant access to the data your functions need. Workers KV stores and serves key-value pairs worldwide in milliseconds – ideal for personalization, configuration, and read-heavy workloads at global scale.

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {

    await env.KV.put('KEY', 'VALUE');
    const value = await env.KV.get('KEY');
    const allKeys = await env.KV.list();
    await env.KV.delete('KEY');

    return new Response(
      JSON.stringify({
        value: value,
        allKeys: allKeys,
      }),
    );
  },
};

Workers KV Pricing

Lightning-fast key-value storage.

Stored Data

Free

1 GB

Paid

$0.50 / GB-month

Read Requests

Free

100,000 / day

Paid

$0.50 / million requests

Write, Delete, List requests

Free

1,000 / day

Paid

$5.00 / million requests

Leagued

Choosing Cloudflare as our serverless provider was a no-brainer. Workers KV took just 15 minutes to get up and running. The ability to quickly spin up a Worker, deploy it to production, and scale effortlessly has been invaluable. ”

Sammi Sinno CEO

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

