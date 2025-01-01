Write, read, list, and delete key-value pairs from any Worker using a simple API. Ideal for configuration, personalization, and low-latency lookups.

Write, read, list, and delete key-value pairs from any Worker using a simple API. Ideal for configuration, personalization, and low-latency lookups.

Use Workers KV to store and serve configuration data, like A/B test variants. Fetch a JSON object containing your test parameters and dynamically alter your application's response with minimal latency.

Use Workers KV to store and serve configuration data, like A/B test variants. Fetch a JSON object containing your test parameters and dynamically alter your application's response with minimal latency.

Secure your endpoints by validating API keys or authentication tokens at the edge. Before a request hits your origin, a Worker can check the key against a KV store, blocking unauthorized traffic with zero latency.

Secure your endpoints by validating API keys or authentication tokens at the edge. Before a request hits your origin, a Worker can check the key against a KV store, blocking unauthorized traffic with zero latency.

Route Requests with a Dynamic Reverse Proxy