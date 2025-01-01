React Flow

Make your database feel instant, everywhere.

Hyperdrive makes regional databases feel global. Connection pooling provides 3x faster queries from globally-distributed Workers, with optional caching for 100x speed and scale on repeated queries.
Zero Migration

Change the connection string, keep everything else

Compatible

Works with PostgreSQL, MySQL, and popular ORMs

Fast

Sub-5ms cached query results and global pooling

Hyperdrive lets you benefit from Workers' global scale with your existing regional databases

Database connections require multiple network roundtrips to the regional database to be set up - and occupy some of the limited amount of available connections to your database. With Hyperdrive, your database connections are pooled globally to allow your Workers reuse connections across invocations. And Hyperdrive eliminates network roundtrips between Workers and regional databases by securely routing your connection over Cloudflare's network in a single request. The cherry on top? Built-in query caching with sub-5ms latency.

Hyperdrive

You can use Hyperdrive to:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare Hyperdrive

Build fast, global, full-stack

Build full-stack Workers applications that feel fast everywhere by eliminating the distance penalty between global compute and regional data. No complex multi-region database setups required.
Scale read-heavy applications globally

Handle millions of database queries without overwhelming your database. Connection pooling and query caching distribute load.
Cache database queries at the edge

Store frequently-accessed data like user profiles, configuration settings, and routing tables at 330+ locations worldwide. Perfect for authentication, authorization, and edge decision-making.
Compatible with your existing stack

Swap your connection string - and that's it. Build with your existing databases, drivers, ORMs and libraries. Scale your app globally, no major re-architecture required.
// Use your existing drivers, ORMs and libraries
import postgres from 'postgres';

export default {
async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
  // Just swap your direct connection string with Hyperdrive's connection string
  const sql = postgres(env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString);
  const results = await sql`SELECT * FROM pg_tables`;
}
}

Hyperdrive Pricing

Make any database global instantly. View Storage & Data pricing details

Queries

Free

100,000 / day

Paid

Free

Discord

Discord is where the world builds relationships. Cloudflare helps us deliver on that mission, connecting our internal engineering team to the tools they need. With Cloudflare, we can rest easy knowing every request to our critical apps is evaluated for identity and context — a true Zero Trust approach. ”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith Director of Infrastructure

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

