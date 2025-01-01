Make your database feel instant, everywhere.
Hyperdrive makes regional databases feel global. Connection pooling provides 3x faster queries from globally-distributed Workers, with optional caching for 100x speed and scale on repeated queries.
Hyperdrive lets you benefit from Workers' global scale with your existing regional databases
Database connections require multiple network roundtrips to the regional database to be set up - and occupy some of the limited amount of available connections to your database. With Hyperdrive, your database connections are pooled globally to allow your Workers reuse connections across invocations. And Hyperdrive eliminates network roundtrips between Workers and regional databases by securely routing your connection over Cloudflare's network in a single request. The cherry on top? Built-in query caching with sub-5ms latency.
You can use Hyperdrive to:
Compatible with your existing stack
// Use your existing drivers, ORMs and libraries import postgres from 'postgres'; export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> { // Just swap your direct connection string with Hyperdrive's connection string const sql = postgres(env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString); const results = await sql`SELECT * FROM pg_tables`; } }
Make any database global instantly. View Storage & Data pricing details
Queries
100,000 / day
Free
Discord
Discord is where the world builds relationships. Cloudflare helps us deliver on that mission, connecting our internal engineering team to the tools they need. With Cloudflare, we can rest easy knowing every request to our critical apps is evaluated for identity and context — a true Zero Trust approach. ”
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Hyperdrive runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
