Build analytics-ready data warehouses and lakehouses on R2. Stream events via Pipelines, catalog tables with Apache Iceberg, and query with R2 SQL or any compatible engine—all without egress fees.
A complete, serverless data platform built on R2
Pipelines ingests and transforms your data, R2 stores it as Iceberg tables, and R2 SQL or your preferred query engine analyzes it. No infrastructure to manage, no egress fees to worry about.
You can use Data Platform to:
See real-world examples of Cloudflare Data Platform
From streaming events to SQL queries in minutes
Define a schema, stream data via Pipelines, and query with R2 SQL or connect your favorite Iceberg-compatible engine.
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> { // Stream events to Pipelines await env.ANALYTICS.send([{ user_id: "user_12345", event_type: "purchase", product_id: "widget-001", amount: 29.99, }]); return new Response("Event ingested"); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
Character.AI
“
R2 has been the glue behind our multi-cloud architecture for training and processing requests. We are now able to store our training and production data in R2 for access by any cloud, without egress fees, and get the best prices and performance across multiple cloud providers. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Data Platform runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
