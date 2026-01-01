React Flow

Ingest, Catalog & Query

Build analytics-ready data warehouses and lakehouses on R2. Stream events via Pipelines, catalog tables with Apache Iceberg, and query with R2 SQL or any compatible engine—all without egress fees.
Start building for free View docs
Zero egress fees

Query your data from any cloud, data platform, or region without incurring transfer costs. R2 never charges for egress.

Always fast

Automatic table maintenance, such as compaction and snapshot expiration, keeps your data performant without the need for scheduling manual maintenance tasks.

Serverless ingestion

Stream and process events via HTTP endpoints or Workers bindings. No Apache Kafka, no Apache Flink, no infrastructure management.

SQL at the edge

Query Iceberg tables directly with R2 SQL or the wrangler CLI. Distributed compute, automatic file pruning.

No infrastructure

No servers to provision, no clusters to manage. Just define a schema, stream data, and query.

Open table format

Apache Iceberg tables means your data is accessible by your favorite query engines—Apache Spark, Snowflake, Trino, DuckDB, and more—via R2 Data Catalog's standard Iceberg REST API.

A complete, serverless data platform built on R2

Pipelines ingests and transforms your data, R2 stores it as Iceberg tables, and R2 SQL or your preferred query engine analyzes it. No infrastructure to manage, no egress fees to worry about.

Background Pattern
Data Platform

You can use Data Platform to:

See real-world examples of Cloudflare Data Platform

Log analytics at scale

Ingest server logs, application events, and telemetry data. Query with SQL to debug issues, track performance, and build operational dashboards.

Business intelligence pipelines

Stream clickstream data, user events, and transactions. Connect your BI tools directly to Iceberg tables for real-time reporting.

ETL without the infrastructure

Transform data with SQL at ingestion time. Filter, enrich, and validate before writing to storage—no separate ETL service required.

Multi-cloud analytics

Store data once in R2, query from anywhere. Run Spark jobs in AWS, Snowflake queries from your data warehouse, or DuckDB locally—all hitting the same tables.

From streaming events to SQL queries in minutes

Define a schema, stream data via Pipelines, and query with R2 SQL or connect your favorite Iceberg-compatible engine.

Background Pattern
export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Stream events to Pipelines
    await env.ANALYTICS.send([{
      user_id: "user_12345",
      event_type: "purchase",
      product_id: "widget-001",
      amount: 29.99,
    }]);

    return new Response("Event ingested");
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
Character.AI

R2 has been the glue behind our multi-cloud architecture for training and processing requests. We are now able to store our training and production data in R2 for access by any cloud, without egress fees, and get the best prices and performance across multiple cloud providers. ”

Myle Ott
Myle Ott Founding Researcher

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Data Platform runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Sandboxes

Secure code execution

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Data Platform

Ingest, Catalog & Query

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

Agents

Build stateful AI agents

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs