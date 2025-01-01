D1
The easiest way to add SQL to your application
D1 is built into the Cloudflare Workers Platform with out-of-the-box integration with Workers. Applications need to save data. SQLite offers a familiar, relational database with SQL querying.
Familiar SQL at the Edge
Native Worker Integration
Scale for Vibe-Coding Platforms
Built for Data-Driven Applications
Global Read Replication
Automatically create read-only copies of your database across Cloudflare's global network, allowing you to serve data from a location near your users for incredibly fast read performance.
Native Worker Integration
Query your database with near-zero latency directly from your serverless functions, as D1 is built to be the stateful backend for the Cloudflare Workers ecosystem.
Modern ORM Support
Develop faster and with full type-safety by using your favorite Object-Relational Mappers, with first-class support for popular tools like Prisma and Drizzle ORM.
Time Travel Backups
Effortlessly restore your entire database to any minute within the last 30 days, providing powerful point-in-time recovery to protect against accidental data loss or corruption.
Generated Columns
Define columns that automatically compute their values from other columns or JSON data, simplifying your application logic by offloading transformations and calculations directly to the database.
Secure and easy Worker Bindings
Securely connect your D1 databases to your code with a simple binding in your configuration, streamlining both production deployments and local development with the Wrangler CLI.
Vibe-coding platforms
Familiar SQL at the Edge
User Profile & Configuration Storage
From schema to scale
Practical examples for building and scaling SQL-backed apps on the edge.
export default { async fetch(request, env) { // Create a table await env.DB.exec(`CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, email TEXT UNIQUE NOT NULL, created_at DATETIME DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP )`); // Insert data const { results } = await env.DB.prepare( `INSERT INTO users (name, email) VALUES (?, ?)` ).bind('John Doe', 'john@example.com').run(); // Query data const { results: users } = await env.DB.prepare( `SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = ?` ).bind('john@example.com').all(); return new Response(JSON.stringify(users), { headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } }); } };
D1 Pricing
Serverless SQL that scales horizontally. View Storage & Data pricing details
Storage
5 GB (total)
$0.75 / GB-month
Rows Read
5 million / day
$0.001 / million rows
Rows Written
100,000 / day
$1.00 / million rows
SiteGPT
We use Cloudflare for everything – storage, cache, queues, and most importantly for training data and deploying the app on the edge, so I can ensure the product is reliable and fast. It's also been the most affordable option, with competitors costing more for a single day's worth of requests than Cloudflare costs in a month. ”
