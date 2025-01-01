export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { await env . DB . exec ( `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT NOT NULL, email TEXT UNIQUE NOT NULL, created_at DATETIME DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP )` ) ; const { results } = await env . DB . prepare ( `INSERT INTO users (name, email) VALUES (?, ?)` ) . bind ( 'John Doe' , 'john@example.com' ) . run ( ) ; const { results : users } = await env . DB . prepare ( `SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = ?` ) . bind ( 'john@example.com' ) . all ( ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( users ) , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; } } ;