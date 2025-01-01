CDN

Make your site faster and stop paying for bandwidth

Cloudflare's CDN caches your static and dynamic content in data centers in over 330 cities worldwide, serving it directly from the edge to accelerate content delivery and absorb traffic from your origin servers.
Massive, Performant Network

One of the largest and most interconnected in the world, meaning Cloudflare is physically closer to more users, resulting in lower latency.

Zero-Configuration Setup

Unlike traditional CDNs that require changing URLs, Cloudflare works as a reverse proxy. Just by switching your DNS, your site is faster.

Predictable, Affordable Cost

We exist to help kill egregious cloud egress fees. Bandwidth costs are bundled and competitively priced.

Global content delivery at scale

A CDN makes websites and applications significantly faster for users globally while drastically reducing bandwidth costs, allowing developers to deliver a more responsive user experience — improving conversion rates and SEO — with minimal configuration and at a fraction of the cost of traditional CDNs or cloud provider bandwidth.

Background Pattern
CDN

Perfect for Content Delivery

You can use CDN to:

Static Asset Acceleration

Accelerating the delivery of static assets like images, CSS, and JavaScript to improve site speed and Core Web Vitals.

API Response Caching

Caching anonymous API GET responses.

Bandwidth Cost Reduction

Slashing the bandwidth bill of those pushing massive amounts of data worldwide.

Dynamic Content Optimization

Features like instant purging, API-driven control, and granular Cache Rules give developers powerful tools without the legacy complexity.
DockerHub

Docker Hub serves 500 million+ image downloads every day; by enabling Tiered Caching and then Cache Reserve, they lifted hit ratio from 97% to >99% and cut two-thirds of their S3 egress costs — a savings “almost an order of magnitude larger” than the price of the service.

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, CDN runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

