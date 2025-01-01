CDN
Cloudflare's CDN caches your static and dynamic content in data centers in over 330 cities worldwide, serving it directly from the edge to accelerate content delivery and absorb traffic from your origin servers.
Global content delivery at scale
A CDN makes websites and applications significantly faster for users globally while drastically reducing bandwidth costs, allowing developers to deliver a more responsive user experience — improving conversion rates and SEO — with minimal configuration and at a fraction of the cost of traditional CDNs or cloud provider bandwidth.
DockerHub
Docker Hub serves 500 million+ image downloads every day; by enabling Tiered Caching and then Cache Reserve, they lifted hit ratio from 97% to >99% and cut two-thirds of their S3 egress costs — a savings “almost an order of magnitude larger” than the price of the service.
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, CDN runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
