Browser Rendering

Headless, programmable web browsers built for AI Agents

Give your application web browsing capabilities. Spin up a web browser in the cloud on-demand, and control it with your own code or AI-generated code. Take screenshots, extract text, run tests and automate any workflow — even ones with no API to rely on.
Scale to thousands of browsers

Instant access to a global pool of browsers with low cold-start time — ideal for screenshotting, extracting structured data, or automation at scale.

Global by Default

Runs on Cloudflare's global network, opening browser sessions close to users for better speed and availability.

Easy to Integrate

REST APIs for common actions, and works with Playwright and Puppeteer, the best-in-class browser automation libraries

Made for Programmable Browsing

Global Pool of Browsers

Deployed on Cloudflare's network. Enables faster cold starts and lower latency across use cases.

REST API Support

Browser Rendering offers easy, fast setup for tasks like screenshotting, extracting content, generating PDFs, snapshotting and capturing structured data with JSON or markdown for AI.

Supports common browser libraries

Playwright & Puppeteer support. Gives developers full control when needed with standard automation tools.

"Well-behaved" Bot Mode

Identifies itself as a bot using cryptographic signatures. Ensures compliant, ethical scraping — distinguishes Cloudflare from competitors that bypass bot protections.
Browser Rendering

Ideal for Agentic Workflows

You can use Browser Rendering to:

Create website thumbnails and social previews using the /screenshot REST API

Generate visual previews for websites and social media sharing

Power AI agents that need browser-based automation where APIs don't exist

Enable AI agents to interact with web pages and extract data

Generate PDFs from webpages and HTML content using the /pdf REST API

Convert web content to PDF format for documents and reports

Headless browsers on standby that you can use at scale without any complicated setup

Eliminate the need to manage complex browser infrastructure by running browser-based tasks like screenshots, PDF generation, and scraping on Cloudflare's global network.

curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "html": "Hello World!",
    "screenshotOptions": {
      "omitBackground": true
    }
  }' \
  --output "screenshot.png"
Lovable

We needed a reliable way to capture screenshots at scale, and Cloudflare Browser Rendering solved it with a single API call. It was remarkably easy to implement and handles all our traffic without a hiccup. ”

Emil Ahlbäck
Emil Ahlbäck Founding Engineer

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, Browser Rendering runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

