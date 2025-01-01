Network

Build on the world's fastest cloud network

Ship applications that feel instantaneous everywhere. Cloudflare's anycast network puts compute, storage, and security within <50 ms of 95% of Internet users — no knobs to tune, no infrastructure to babysit.
Low latency by default

330+ cities with data-centers and smart routing cut round-trip times by up to 30%.

Global resilience

Anycast and automatic failover keep apps online — even through regional outages or DDoS attacks.

Pay only for actual compute time

Usage-based billing means no idle capacity costs or cross-zone egress fees.

Proven network infrastructure, powering products at scale

The same end-to-end network stack behind Cloudflare's own products — battle-tested across billions of requests and millions of users daily. Build with the same primitives we use in production.

Realtime APIs and multiplayer games

When lag needs to be eliminated

High-traffic e-commerce

Online shopping and ticket sales where milliseconds = revenue

Startups

Hyperscaler performance without an ops burden

Built for global-scale applications

Everything you need to build, deploy, and scale network-optimized applications on Cloudflare's global infrastructure.

Anycast network (330+ cities)

One IP worldwide: traffic auto-lands at the closest edge for consistent low latency.

Argo smart routing

Dynamic, congestion-aware paths shave ~30% off median response time versus standard BGP routes.

Tiered & regional caching

Hot content stays near users while you control data-sovereignty boundaries.

Modern transport protocols

HTTP/3 & QUIC are enabled by default — no config, no extra cost.

Global load Balancing & failover

Sub-second health checks with instant failover keep requests flowing during incidents.

Workers runtime

Serverless functions start in <5 ms cold-start, run near the requester, and scale globally.

Latency & origin insights

Built-in analytics surface per-country, per-colo, and per-route performance — no extra agent needed.

Network reference architectures

…with the tools to simplify it

Deploy globally-distributed applications between meetings.

import { Hono } from 'hono'
import { cors } from 'hono/cors'

const app = new Hono()

app.use('*', cors())
app.get('/', (c) => c.text('Hello from the edge!'))

export default app

Smart routing included

Argo automatically finds the fastest path for each request, reducing latency by up to 30% with zero configuration.

Global load balancing for zero config

Automatically distributes traffic across multiple origins with health checks and failover built-in

Edge-first architecture

Built on Workers to provide an out of the box edge computing layer, with global distribution included

Build with global performance

Deploy once, run fast everywhere — scale globally and handle traffic spikes with zero configuration.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-app
Edge-optimized

Your code runs at the edge in 330+ cities worldwide — with KV storage, D1 databases, and R2 object storage available globally.

Smart routing ready

Deploy both frontend and backend together — from API routes to serverless functions, all with automatic optimization.

Resilient by design

Built-in DDoS protection, WAF, and failover keep your applications online during incidents.
Discord

Discord is where the world builds relationships. Cloudflare helps us deliver on that mission, connecting our internal engineering team to the tools they need. With Cloudflare, we can rest easy knowing every request to our critical apps is evaluated for identity and context — a true Zero Trust approach. ”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith Director of Infrastructure

Cloudflare powers
1 in 5 sites on the Internet

Trusted by the teams you trust. And thousands more...

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Build on the infrastructure powering 20% of the Internet.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

