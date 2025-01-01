TURN / SFU

TURN/SFU is managed WebRTC infrastructure running on the world's fastest network. Direct access to TURN relay and SFU services across 330+ cities, with serverless pricing and zero operational overhead.
Global Infrastructure, Managed Service

Every metal in Cloudflare's network runs our SFU/TURN/STUN services, acting together as a single server for realtime data. Anycast allows any user to connect to the nearest point of presence.

Scalable, Serverless Pricing

Cloudflare already has 300+ locations with upwards of 1,000 servers in some locations. Cloudflare Realtime scales easily on top of this architecture and can offer the lowest WebRTC usage costs.

No Lock-in

You can use Cloudflare Realtime to solve scalability issues with your SFU. You can use in combination with peer-to-peer architecture. You can use Cloudflare Realtime standalone. To what extent you use Cloudflare Realtime is up to you.

Cloudflare's entire global network acts as a switchboard to route realtime data all over the planet

Managed SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit) acts as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting, enabling peer-to-peer communications to scale to many users, without getting bogged down by the weakest link or connection in the chain. Managed TURN (Traversal Using Relays) enables traversal of Network Address Translators (NATs) or firewalls in order to facilitate peer-to-peer communications. Easy-to-scale WebRTC: Many struggle scaling WebRTC servers. Operators run into issues about how many users can be in the same "room" or want to build unique solutions that do not fit into the current concepts in high level APIs.

TURN / SFU

Perfect for modern WebRTC applications

You can use TURN/SFU for:

Scalable Global Video Conferencing

Add video or conferencing components that scale to many users using Cloudflare's realtime low-level primitives. Check out Orange Meets, the open-source video conferencing application for reference.

Interactive live-streaming for events

Power large-scale interactive live streams that allow for real-time audience participation using our WebRTC services. Create engaging webinars, online classes, or live shopping events that can scale to thousands of users.

Interconnection with Voice AI Agents

Pipe real-time audio streams directly to your AI models for live transcription, translation, or sentiment analysis. Leverage our low-latency infrastructure to build responsive voice assistants and intelligent customer support bots.

Custom Real-time Communication Solutions

Teams building custom real-time communication solutions that need direct WebRTC control and reliable TURN/SFU infrastructure.

TURN / SFU Pricing

WebRTC infrastructure for real-time communication.

Data Egress

Free

1,000 GB / month

Paid

$0.05 / GB

Discord

Discord is where the world builds relationships. Cloudflare helps us deliver on that mission, connecting our internal engineering team to the tools they need. With Cloudflare, we can rest easy knowing every request to our critical apps is evaluated for identity and context — a true Zero Trust approach. ”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith Director of Infrastructure

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, TURN / SFU runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

