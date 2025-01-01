TURN / SFU

You can use Cloudflare Realtime to solve scalability issues with your SFU. You can use in combination with peer-to-peer architecture. You can use Cloudflare Realtime standalone. To what extent you use Cloudflare Realtime is up to you.

Cloudflare already has 300+ locations with upwards of 1,000 servers in some locations. Cloudflare Realtime scales easily on top of this architecture and can offer the lowest WebRTC usage costs.

Every metal in Cloudflare's network runs our SFU/TURN/STUN services, acting together as a single server for realtime data. Anycast allows any user to connect to the nearest point of presence.

Cloudflare's entire global network acts as a switchboard to route realtime data all over the planet

Managed SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit) acts as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting, enabling peer-to-peer communications to scale to many users, without getting bogged down by the weakest link or connection in the chain. Managed TURN (Traversal Using Relays) enables traversal of Network Address Translators (NATs) or firewalls in order to facilitate peer-to-peer communications. Easy-to-scale WebRTC: Many struggle scaling WebRTC servers. Operators run into issues about how many users can be in the same "room" or want to build unique solutions that do not fit into the current concepts in high level APIs.