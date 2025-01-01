TURN / SFU
Add real-time WebRTC communication to any application
TURN/SFU is managed WebRTC infrastructure running on the world's fastest network. Direct access to TURN relay and SFU services across 330+ cities, with serverless pricing and zero operational overhead.
Global Infrastructure, Managed Service
Scalable, Serverless Pricing
No Lock-in
Cloudflare's entire global network acts as a switchboard to route realtime data all over the planet
Managed SFU (Selective Forwarding Unit) acts as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting, enabling peer-to-peer communications to scale to many users, without getting bogged down by the weakest link or connection in the chain. Managed TURN (Traversal Using Relays) enables traversal of Network Address Translators (NATs) or firewalls in order to facilitate peer-to-peer communications. Easy-to-scale WebRTC: Many struggle scaling WebRTC servers. Operators run into issues about how many users can be in the same "room" or want to build unique solutions that do not fit into the current concepts in high level APIs.
Perfect for modern WebRTC applications
You can use TURN/SFU for:View docs
Scalable Global Video Conferencing
Interactive live-streaming for events
Interconnection with Voice AI Agents
Custom Real-time Communication Solutions
TURN / SFU Pricing
WebRTC infrastructure for real-time communication. View Media pricing details
Data Egress
1,000 GB / month
$0.05 / GB
Discord
“
Discord is where the world builds relationships. Cloudflare helps us deliver on that mission, connecting our internal engineering team to the tools they need. With Cloudflare, we can rest easy knowing every request to our critical apps is evaluated for identity and context — a true Zero Trust approach. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, TURN / SFU runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Build without boundaries
