Unified Media Pipeline

Upload, encode, package, and stream video from a single API — no stitching together services or vendors.

Simple, Predictable Pricing

Avoid convoluted billing models with clear, cost-effective rates that scale with you.

Built on Cloudflare's Network

Delivers video globally with lower bandwidth costs, faster access, and higher reliability.

Fast, global, unified

Stream provides a complete media pipeline from upload to delivery. Upload videos via API or direct upload, automatically encode to multiple formats and bitrates, then deliver through Cloudflare's global network. Built-in player or integrate with your own — all managed through a single, unified API. With RTMP/SRT ingest for live streaming and HLS/DASH output for compatibility, Stream handles both real-time and on-demand content seamlessly.

Background Pattern
Stream

Perfect for modern video workflows

You can use Stream to:

E-learning and user-generated content

Perfect for educational platforms, journalism, worship services, and sports broadcasting with reliable delivery and flexible player options.

AI-generated media workflows

Integrate with Stream or Media Transformations + R2 for AI-generated video content with automatic optimization and global delivery.

Live streaming events

Broadcast live events with RTMP/SRT ingest and HLS/DASH output, reaching audiences worldwide with minimal latency.

Multi-platform video distribution

Transform videos for different platforms with resizing, cropping, and repackaging — adapt content for social media, mobile, and web.

Background Pattern
export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Upload a video file
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('file', videoFile);
    
    const uploadResponse = await fetch('https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/stream', {
      method: 'POST',
      headers: {
        'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + env.CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN,
      },
      body: formData,
    });
    
    const uploadResult = await uploadResponse.json();
    const videoId = uploadResult.result.uid;
    
    // Get video details
    const videoResponse = await fetch('https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/stream/' + videoId, {
      headers: {
        'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + env.CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN,
      },
    });
    
    const videoData = await videoResponse.json();
    
    return new Response(JSON.stringify({
      videoId: videoId,
      playbackUrl: videoData.result.playback.hls,
      thumbnailUrl: videoData.result.thumbnail
    }));
  },
};

Stream Pricing

Video hosting and live streaming. View Media pricing details

Minutes Stored

Free

Paid

$5.00 / thousand minutes

Minutes Delivered

Free

Paid

$1.00 / thousand minutes

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

