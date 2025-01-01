Stream
All-in-one managed media pipeline for live and on-demand video
Stream makes storing, encoding, and distributing video effortless — eliminating the need for complex infrastructure, multiple vendors, or opaque pricing models.
Unified Media Pipeline
Simple, Predictable Pricing
Built on Cloudflare's Network
Fast, global, unified
Stream provides a complete media pipeline from upload to delivery. Upload videos via API or direct upload, automatically encode to multiple formats and bitrates, then deliver through Cloudflare's global network. Built-in player or integrate with your own — all managed through a single, unified API. With RTMP/SRT ingest for live streaming and HLS/DASH output for compatibility, Stream handles both real-time and on-demand content seamlessly.
Stream
Perfect for modern video workflows
You can use Stream to:View docs
E-learning and user-generated content
AI-generated media workflows
Live streaming events
Multi-platform video distribution
Cloudflare Stream delivers video at global scale with unified media pipeline
Transform, encode, and deliver video worldwide with a single API. Stream handles upload, encoding, delivery, and playback — letting you focus on creating great content instead of managing complex video infrastructure.
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> { // Upload a video file const formData = new FormData(); formData.append('file', videoFile); const uploadResponse = await fetch('https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/stream', { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + env.CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, }, body: formData, }); const uploadResult = await uploadResponse.json(); const videoId = uploadResult.result.uid; // Get video details const videoResponse = await fetch('https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/stream/' + videoId, { headers: { 'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + env.CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, }, }); const videoData = await videoResponse.json(); return new Response(JSON.stringify({ videoId: videoId, playbackUrl: videoData.result.playback.hls, thumbnailUrl: videoData.result.thumbnail })); }, };
Stream Pricing
Video hosting and live streaming. View Media pricing details
Minutes Stored
$5.00 / thousand minutes
Minutes Delivered
$1.00 / thousand minutes
npm
Over 10 million developers around the world rely on the npm Registry to download packages over 1 billion times a day. We invested in Cloudflare Workers to improve our global performance, and now with the Cloudflare Workers globally available key-value store (Cloudflare Workers KV), we can make performance improvements that used to be impossible. ”
