A complete toolkit to integrate real-time audio and video communication with near-zero latency globally. With multiple abstraction levels, you can meet your specific product and feature requirements without handling WebRTC complexities and low-level infrastructure plumbing.
One toolkit for any platform
Advanced media features built-in
Ready-to-use UI components
Real-time observability
Network built for real-time
Latency is critical for real-time apps. Anything above ~100ms starts to feel sluggish. RealtimeKit leverages Cloudflare's Anycast network, which spans over 335+ cities and automatically connects users to the nearest server, ensuring consistent performance and ultra low-latency worldwide. <50ms for 95% of the Internet connected population globally, with 11,500+ interconnects including major ISPs and cloud services.
RealtimeKit
Perfect for modern real-time applications
You can use RealtimeKit for:
Audio/Video Apps
Voice Agents
AI & Multimodal
Interactive live streaming
Media processing
Build voice, video, and multimodal applications with near-zero latency worldwide. RealtimeKit handles WebRTC complexities, connection management, and global routing — letting you focus on creating great user experiences instead of managing real-time infrastructure.
import { useEffect } from 'react'; import { useRealtimeKitClient, RealtimeKitProvider } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react'; import MyMeeting from './my-meeting'; export default function App() { const [meeting, initMeeting] = useRealtimeKitClient(); useEffect(() => { initMeeting({ authToken: '<auth-token>', defaults: { audio: false, video: false, }, }); }, []); return ( <RealtimeKitProvider value={meeting} fallback={<i>Loading...</i>}> {/* Render your UI here. Subcomponents can now use the `useRealtimeKitMeeting` and `useRealtimeKitSelector` hooks */} <MyMeeting /> </RealtimeKitProvider> ); }
RealtimeKit Pricing
Serverless WebRTC conferencing. View Media pricing details
Audio/Video Participant
$0.002 / minute
Audio-Only Participant
$0.0005 / minute
Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming)
$0.010 / minute
Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming, audio only)
$0.003 / minute
Export (Raw RTP) into R2
$0.0005 / minute
Transcription (Real-time)
Standard model pricing via Workers AI
npm
“
Over 10 million developers around the world rely on the npm Registry to download packages over 1 billion times a day. We invested in Cloudflare Workers to improve our global performance, and now with the Cloudflare Workers globally available key-value store (Cloudflare Workers KV), we can make performance improvements that used to be impossible. ”
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, RealtimeKit runs on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
Compute
Storage
AI
Media
