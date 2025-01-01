RealtimeKit

Build, voice, video and multi-modal apps without infrastructure headache

A complete toolkit to integrate real-time audio and video communication with near-zero latency globally. With multiple abstraction levels, you can meet your specific product and feature requirements without handling WebRTC complexities and low-level infrastructure plumbing.
One toolkit for any platform

Platform-ready SDKs that handle the hard parts of WebRTC like connection management, bandwidth adaptation, device handling.

Advanced media features built-in

Easily integrate complex capabilities like recording, transcriptions, and real-time AI participants with simple, clean APIs.

Ready-to-use UI components

Use pre-built UI components or have the flexibility to create custom components or do a bit of both.

Real-time observability

Get real-time analytics on latency, packet loss, and other critical health metrics to help you identify and solve issues faster.

Network built for real-time

Latency is critical for real-time apps. Anything above ~100ms starts to feel sluggish. RealtimeKit leverages Cloudflare's Anycast network, which spans over 335+ cities and automatically connects users to the nearest server, ensuring consistent performance and ultra low-latency worldwide. <50ms for 95% of the Internet connected population globally, with 11,500+ interconnects including major ISPs and cloud services.

RealtimeKit

Perfect for modern real-time applications

You can use RealtimeKit for:

Audio/Video Apps

Build seamless calling and meeting experiences for any device. Perfect for collaboration, telehealth, proctoring, social apps, gaming, and more.

Voice Agents

With RealtimeKit Agents, build intelligent voice bots, interactive assistants, automated support systems that understand conversational turns and respond in real-time.

AI & Multimodal

Feed live audio and video directly into AI agents, robotics, and multimodal systems, enabling them to see, hear, and interact with the world naturally.

Interactive live streaming

Go beyond one-way broadcasts. Create dynamic live experiences with co-hosting, live shopping, watch parties, and massive audience participation at any scale.

Media processing

Turn raw streams into actionable insights. Automate recording, transcription, translation, and summarization for use cases like security, surveillance, and content analysis.

Cloudflare RealtimeKit delivers ultra-low latency communication at global scale

Build voice, video, and multimodal applications with near-zero latency worldwide. RealtimeKit handles WebRTC complexities, connection management, and global routing — letting you focus on creating great user experiences instead of managing real-time infrastructure.

import { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useRealtimeKitClient, RealtimeKitProvider } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react';
import MyMeeting from './my-meeting';

export default function App() {
  const [meeting, initMeeting] = useRealtimeKitClient();

  useEffect(() => {
    initMeeting({
      authToken: '<auth-token>',
      defaults: {
        audio: false,
        video: false,
      },
    });
  }, []);

  return (
    <RealtimeKitProvider value={meeting} fallback={<i>Loading...</i>}>
      {/* Render your UI here. Subcomponents can now use the `useRealtimeKitMeeting` and `useRealtimeKitSelector` hooks */}
      <MyMeeting />
    </RealtimeKitProvider>
  );
}

RealtimeKit Pricing

Serverless WebRTC conferencing. View Media pricing details

Audio/Video Participant

Free

Paid

$0.002 / minute

Audio-Only Participant

Free

Paid

$0.0005 / minute

Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming)

Free

Paid

$0.010 / minute

Export (recording, RTMP or HLS streaming, audio only)

Free

Paid

$0.003 / minute

Export (Raw RTP) into R2

Free

Paid

$0.0005 / minute

Transcription (Real-time)

Free

Paid

Standard model pricing via Workers AI

npm

Over 10 million developers around the world rely on the npm Registry to download packages over 1 billion times a day. We invested in Cloudflare Workers to improve our global performance, and now with the Cloudflare Workers globally available key-value store (Cloudflare Workers KV), we can make performance improvements that used to be impossible. ”

Laurie Voss
Laurie Voss Co-founder and Chief Data Officer

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

