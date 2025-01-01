DNS

The world's fastest and most reliable DNS — for free

Cloudflare's Authoritative DNS translates domain names into IP addresses — using a massive global network to deliver the fastest, most resilient query responses.
Start building for free View docs
Raw Performance

Consistently measured as one of the fastest authoritative DNS provider in the world. Our massive anycast network responds to queries from a data center physically close to the user, minimizing latency and providing a faster start to every application connection.

Unmatched DDoS Resiliency

Our network is one of the largest in the world and is designed to mitigate the largest DDoS attacks. Developers using our DNS don't have to worry that an attack will take their application offline at the resolution level.

Free, Fully-Featured API

Unlike competitors who may charge for API access or have limited functionality, our DNS is free and completely controllable via a rich, well-documented API. This enables true Infrastructure-as-Code for developers using tools like Terraform and Ansible.

Cloudflare DNS provides an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and fully automatable foundation for your Internet presence

Our massive global anycast network ensures DNS queries are answered from the data center closest to the user, minimizing latency and providing faster application connections. With super fast propagation times and unmatched DDoS protection, Cloudflare DNS enables developers to focus on building applications instead of worrying about core Internet infrastructure.

Background Pattern
DNS

Perfect for modern DNS management

You can use DNS for:

View docs

Authoritative Records

Serving as the fast, reliable, and secure "phonebook" for a company's primary website and API endpoints (managing their A, AAAA, and CNAME records).

Automated Validation

Automating service validation by programmatically creating and deleting TXT records for things like SSL certificates, Google Search Console, or Microsoft 365.

Instant Propagation

Dynamically routing millions of users with super fast propagation — to steer traffic to the least-loaded backend, without traditional load balancers.

Infrastructure as Code

Managing DNS records programmatically with tools like Terraform and Ansible, enabling true Infrastructure-as-Code workflows for modern development teams.
BigScoots

Managed WordPress host BigScoots moved all client zones to Cloudflare DNS — cutting average lookup time to 11ms and achieving global record propagation in under five seconds, all while fully automating onboarding through our API.

Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated

Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, DNS run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.

Compute

Workers

Global serverless functions

Containers

Any language, anywhere

Durable Objects

Stateful compute

Browser Rendering

Automated browsers

Workflows

Process orchestration

Storage

R2

Egress-free storage

Hyperdrive

Global databases

D1

Serverless SQL

KV

Key-value speed

Queues

Message processing

AI

Workers AI

Edge AI models

AI Gateway

AI observability

Vectorize

Vector database

AI Search

Instant retrieval

Media

Images

Image optimization

Stream

Video streaming

RealtimeKit

Live comms

TURN / SFU

Real-time infra

Network

DNS

Fast DNS

CDN

Faster delivery

WAF

App protection

Load Balancing

Zero downtime

Rate Limiting

Abuse prevention

Bot Mitigation

Block bots

Build without boundaries

Join thousands of developers who've eliminated infrastructure complexity and deployed globally with Cloudflare. Start building for free — no credit card required.

Start building for free View docs