DNS
The world's fastest and most reliable DNS — for free
Cloudflare's Authoritative DNS translates domain names into IP addresses — using a massive global network to deliver the fastest, most resilient query responses.
Raw Performance
Unmatched DDoS Resiliency
Free, Fully-Featured API
Cloudflare DNS provides an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and fully automatable foundation for your Internet presence
Our massive global anycast network ensures DNS queries are answered from the data center closest to the user, minimizing latency and providing faster application connections. With super fast propagation times and unmatched DDoS protection, Cloudflare DNS enables developers to focus on building applications instead of worrying about core Internet infrastructure.
Perfect for modern DNS management
You can use DNS for:View docs
Authoritative Records
Automated Validation
Instant Propagation
Infrastructure as Code
BigScoots
Managed WordPress host BigScoots moved all client zones to Cloudflare DNS — cutting average lookup time to 11ms and achieving global record propagation in under five seconds, all while fully automating onboarding through our API.
Powerful primitives, seamlessly integrated
Built on systems powering 20% of the Internet, DNS run on the same infrastructure Cloudflare uses to build Cloudflare. Enterprise-grade reliability, security, and performance are standard.
