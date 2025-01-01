Bot Mitigation

Smarter Detection through Network Scale

Our ML models are trained on the traffic of a huge portion of the Internet. We see novel attacks first and deploy protection for everyone instantly, a data advantage no competitor can match.

Frictionless User Experience

We offer Cloudflare Turnstile, a free, privacy-preserving, and user-friendly alternative to CAPTCHA that developers and users actually prefer.

Integrated Performance

Built into the Cloudflare stack, not a separate product. Mitigation happens at the edge, nanoseconds from the user, ensuring we stop bots without adding latency for humans.

Bot detection at global scale

Bot Management stops automated abuse that wastes application resources, skews analytics, compromises user accounts, and forces developers to build and maintain brittle, custom security logic instead of shipping features. It frees developers from the constant cat-and-mouse game of fighting bots, allowing them to trust their traffic, protect their services, and focus on building great products for real users.

Bot Mitigation

Perfect for Bot Protection

You can use Bot Mitigation to:

Credential & API Protection

Protecting login endpoints from credential stuffing attacks and securing APIs from scraping, resource abuse, and automated probing.

E-commerce Bot Defense

Protecting e-commerce sites from inventory hoarding bots.

Real-Time UX & Spend Optimization

Turning bot detection into a real-time UX and marketing-spend optimizer.

Advanced ML Detection

Leverage machine learning models trained on massive Internet traffic to detect novel attacks and deploy protection instantly.
Carrefour

Retail giant Carrefour replaced five separate security tools, put 400 e-commerce sites behind Cloudflare, and cut incident-resolution time by 75% after deploying the WAF (plus Bot Management).

