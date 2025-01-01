Bot Mitigation

Stop bad bots, not your customers Cloudflare Bot Management uses machine learning and behavioral analysis across our global network to automatically detect and stop malicious bot traffic before it hits your application.

Built into the Cloudflare stack, not a separate product. Mitigation happens at the edge, nanoseconds from the user, ensuring we stop bots without adding latency for humans.

We offer Cloudflare Turnstile, a free, privacy-preserving, and user-friendly alternative to CAPTCHA that developers and users actually prefer.

Our ML models are trained on the traffic of a huge portion of the Internet. We see novel attacks first and deploy protection for everyone instantly, a data advantage no competitor can match.

Bot detection at global scale

Bot Management stops automated abuse that wastes application resources, skews analytics, compromises user accounts, and forces developers to build and maintain brittle, custom security logic instead of shipping features. It frees developers from the constant cat-and-mouse game of fighting bots, allowing them to trust their traffic, protect their services, and focus on building great products for real users.